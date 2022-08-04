JUST IN
Britannia Industries net profit falls 13% to Rs 336 cr; revenue rises 9%
Dabur Q1 net profit marginally rises to Rs 441 cr; revenue rises 8%
Kalyan Jewellers posts Q1 consolidated PAT at Rs 108 cr; revenue jumps 104%
GAIL Q1 net profit rises 51% to Rs 2,157 cr on marketing margin boost
Adani Power logs 16x rise in Q1 net, revenue rises 109% to Rs 13,723 crore
Q1 report card: IndiGo revenue soars 328% to Rs 12,855 crore; loss narrows
Vodafone Idea's Q1 loss narrows to Rs 7,296 cr, appoints Takkar as chairman
Inox Leisure reports Q1 profit of Rs 57 cr on rising footfalls at cinemas
Vodafone Idea Q1 loss marginally narrows to Rs 7,297 cr; ARPU rises 23%
Adani Wilmar's Q1 net profit rises 10% to Rs 194 cr on higher sales
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Balrampur Chini Mills Q1 profit down 84% to Rs 12 cr; total income falls 4%
Glencore shareholders get $4.5-bn windfall as coal prices soar
Business Standard

Britannia Industries net profit falls 13% to Rs 336 cr; revenue rises 9%

Britannia Industries' total expenses were at Rs 3,293 cr in Q1FY23, up 12% from Rs 2,933 cr in the year-ago period

Topics
Britannia Industries

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

britannia

Bakery food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 13.24 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 335.74 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 387.01 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.

However, its total revenue from operations was up 8.74 per cent to Rs 3,700.96 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,403.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Britannia Industries' total expenses were at Rs 3,293.15 crore in the first quarter of FY23, up 12.28 per cent from Rs 2,932.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 3,777.60 on BSE, 0.23 per cent higher than its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Britannia Industries

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 16:36 IST

`
.