Britannia Industries net profit falls 13% to Rs 336 cr; revenue rises 9%

Bakery food company Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 13.24 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 335.74 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 387.01 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, said in a BSE filing.

However, its total revenue from operations was up 8.74 per cent to Rs 3,700.96 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,403.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Britannia Industries' total expenses were at Rs 3,293.15 crore in the first quarter of FY23, up 12.28 per cent from Rs 2,932.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 3,777.60 on BSE, 0.23 per cent higher than its previous close.

