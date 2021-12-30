PGCIL approves investment of Rs 322 crore to expand in data centre biz

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has approved Rs 322 crore proposal for expansion of POWERGRID telecom into data centre business.

"POWERGRID has approved proposal for 'Expansion of POWERGRID Telecom into Data Centre Business and to establish a Data Centre at Manesar at an estimated cost of about Rs 322 crore (including GST)," a BSE filing said.

