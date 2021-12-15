PGCIL board approves interim dividend of Rs 7 per Rs 10 share for 2021-22

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's (PGCIL) board on Wednesday approved an interim of Rs 7 per Rs 10 share for the financial year 2021-22.

"The board of directors in its meeting held today i.e. on December 15, 2021, has approved the payment of an interim of Rs 7 per equity share of Rs 10 each (including a special of Rs 3 per equity share) i.e. at the rate of 70 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital for the financial year 2021-22," according to a regulatory filing.

According to the filing, the interim dividend shall be paid to the members on January 11, 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)