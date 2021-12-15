PGCIL board approves interim dividend of Rs 7 per Rs 10 share for 2021-22

-
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's (PGCIL) board on Wednesday approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per Rs 10 share for the financial year 2021-22.
"The board of directors in its meeting held today i.e. on December 15, 2021, has approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Rs 10 each (including a special dividend of Rs 3 per equity share) i.e. at the rate of 70 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital for the financial year 2021-22," according to a regulatory filing.
According to the filing, the interim dividend shall be paid to the members on January 11, 2022.
