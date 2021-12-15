Starlink intends to apply for all licences needed for launch in India: MoS

-
ALSO READ
The space race is getting harder
Richard Branson vs Jeff Bezos: Who will really win this space race?
Best of BS Opinion: Welcome rethink on FTAs, space race is getting harder
Govt making efforts to democratise space technology: Jitendra Singh
1st uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan in Dec: It's race against time for ISRO
-
Starlink Satellite Communications intends to apply for all the applicable licences needed for commercial launch in India, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
The satellite company is led by the world's one of the richest entrepreneurs, Elon Musk.
"M/s Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt Ltd has applied for experimental/trial license in DoT. The company has also informed that it intends to apply for all the applicable licenses and authorisations required for commercial launch in India," Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
He added that DoT (Department of Telecom) has directed the company to refrain from booking of satellite-based internet services before obtaining requisite licences.
"Thereafter, the company has informed that they have stopped pre-selling/booking of satellite-based services in India," the minister further said.
The minister stated that for providing satellite-based telecom services, DoT grants authorisations under Unified Licence - Commercial Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Closed User Group Service; Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) Service; and INSAT Mobile Satellite System-Reporting (MSS-R) Service.
"Besides the above service licenses, Wireless Operating licenses are also required to be obtained for use of frequency, for rendering such services. Further, there is requirement of clearance from Department of Space (DoS) for use of a satellite," Chauhan said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU