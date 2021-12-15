Infosys subsidiary to acquire Singtel's Malaysia delivery centre

IT major on Wednesday said its subsidiary, Consulting, is acquiring Singtel's delivery centre in

The cost of the transaction is "up to 6 million Singapore dollars, including the value of net assets, subject to customary closing adjustments", said in a regulatory filing.

"As part of a strategic partnership, Infosys is acquiring 100 per cent of the share capital of Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (Singtel) delivery centre in - Global Enterprise International Sdn Bhd to bolster Infosys' presence in Malaysia, a strategic delivery and sales hub in South East Asia for global clients," it said.

This move also aligns with Infosys' long-term strategy for Communications, Media, and Technology (CMT) vertical including platform-led transformation of Customer and Service Experience for clients, it added.

Incorporated in 2013, Global Enterprise International Malaysia Sdn Bhd (GEIM) is a step-down subsidiary of and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

It acts as a delivery centre to provide customer experience and technology services to Its revenue stood at 67.4 million Malaysian Ringgit in the fiscal ended March 2021.

