Pharma poised for an excellent FY22 on the back of Covid-led demand

The pharma industry may be poised for an excellent fiscal. The opening up of the Covid-19 vaccination programme to 18+ will create a huge pool of demand and that will, in itself, generate substantial domestic revenues.

This could be a repeat revenue stream since Covid vaccines will probably be an annual affair until the pandemic is beaten. Apart from that, the industry had an excellent 2020-21, with exports surging 18.7 per cent to $24.44 billion spurred by strong demand for generic drugs. This was the best growth rate in many years, despite the global pharma market shrinking and ...