Pharma revenue, margins likely to remain healthy in next fiscal: ICRA

-
ALSO READ
Cardiac, vitamin drugs see pharma sales rebound with 4.5% growth in Sept
Domestic pharmaceutical industry to clock 4-6% growth in FY21: Icra
Credit metrics of leading pharma companies to remain stable: ICRA
Export boost to help pharma sector come out unscathed from Covid-19: CRISIL
MPs ask govt to promote inexpensive drugs, tighten reins on pharma lobby
-
With inelastic demand for drugs and resumption of production to the near pre-Covid levels by Q3 FY2021, revenue growth for IPM (Indian Pharmaceutical Market) is expected to be 7-9 per cent in FY2021 despite muted growth in Q1 FY2021, ratings agency ICRA said in a report.
The revenue growth in FY2022 is expected to be slightly better at 8-11 per cent, though lower incidences of acute diseases, lesser OPDs and elective surgeries may continue to have some bearing on growth and will depend upon the course of the pandemic, the report added.
The API/KSM (Key Starting mAterials) supplies from China, which were initially hit due to the Covid-19, have resumed gradually since March 2020 and are nearing the normalcy levels. Approximately 60 per cent of the APIs/KSM consumed, is imported from China.
Production disruptions owing to restrictions in mobility of manpower and materials eased significantly after the first few weeks of the lockdown. At present, the production has reached 90-95 per cent of the pre-Covid levels. The profitability has improved in H1 FY2021 owing to lesser overheads during the lockdown period - primarily travel, marketing and selling expenditure.
The trend is expected to reverse once the pandemic situation resolves and FY2022 margins will remain in line with the pre-Covid levels, the report said.
The credit metrics of leading pharma companies are expected to remain stable in view of future growth prospects in regulated markets and relatively strong balance sheets, ICRA said adding that the capital structure and coverage indicators are expected to remain strong despite pressure on profitability and a marginal rise in debt levels given the inorganic investments.
--IANS
sn/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU