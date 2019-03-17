Piaggio enters expansion phase, looks to hit a dealership count of 400

In a market that is highly price sensitive and where two-wheelers are primarily mass market products, life was never going to be easy for a brand attempting a premium positioning.

But Piaggio India credits itself for having created a consumer segment on that unlikely proposition and is confident future growth will come from that same unwavering resolve. The company — which enters its seventh year since a return to India — believes it has successfully conveyed the message that its range of Vespa and Aprilia scooters stand out in the crowd and now is the time for ...