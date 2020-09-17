Pidilite Industries: Investors advised to wait for better entry point

The stock of Pidilite Industries (Pidilite) has gained about 7 per cent over the last month, outperforming a 2.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex during the same period. While benign input costs (mainly vinyl acetate monomer), led by lower crude oil prices and better recovery in the recent months, partly supported the stock, the company also has strong profitable growth visibility over medium to long-term.

Analysts, however, find valuations uncomfortable. Pidilite is the market leader in India’s adhesives market and owns popular brands such as Fevicol, Dr Fixit, M-seal and ...