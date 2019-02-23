Pilots warn Jet Airways of protests from March 1 over delay in salaries

Jet Airways pilots’ union National Aviators Guild (NAG) has warned the airline of non-cooperation from March 1 if the management fails to clarify on salary payment. It is not a strike call but the union may ask its members to stick to the roster and not accept last-minute changes in duties.

Faced with a funds crunch, Jet has delayed salary and vendor payments in the last few months. Pilots, engineers and the senior management are being paid salaries in tranches and have been assured of 150 per cent payment in February. This includes 100 per cent of December salary and 25 per ...