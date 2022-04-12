Pinbox gets seed capital from ADB Ventures to expand micro pension coverage

-
ALSO READ
Kenya's unprecedented fuel shortage threatens to shut down economy
2022: A year of firsts for insurance space; general insurer privatisation
Barclays to expand private banking in Singapore from its base in India
Risky business: Climate change turns up the heat on insurers, policyholders
Cactus Venture Partners plans to invest $100 mn in start-ups over 3 years
-
ADB Ventures, a platform of Asian Development Bank, has provided seed funding to Pinbox for expanding micro pension coverage in India.
Pinbox works to address friction and accessibility challenges in delivering micro pension and insurance solutions to underserved informal sector workers, ADB Ventures said in a statement.
It provides a ready-to-deploy micro pension technology platform globally to governments and regulators who are seeking to expand pension and insurance coverage to non-salaried workers.
"It is uniquely positioned to disrupt the micro pension space with its easy-to-use plug and play digital platform. Leveraging its knowledge of financial security pain-points for informal sector workers, especially women, the team has designed an accessible, convenient, and scalable solution," ADB Ventures Investment Specialist Jugnu Pati said.
In 2020, Pinbox joined hands with WhatsApp to integrate its platform with the popular app to make saving for old age as easy and simple as sending a message. The Pinbox-WhatsApp platform is already live in India and Kenya, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU