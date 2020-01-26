Pizza Hut's ad campaign is my favourite: Creativeland's Sajan Raj Kurup

Which is your favourite campaign and why? There are many that come to my mind, but in these times of “here and now”, I’d go with a recent campaign we created for Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut is a popular brand worldwide. But given the clutter and noise of pizza brands — global and local, new and old — the brief was to set those scores right and bring the brand back to where it rightfully belonged.

We realised that it wasn’t just the job of mainline advertising to set this right. Because old methods can only get you the same old results. We needed a whole new ...