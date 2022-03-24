PNB acquires 5.97% stake in ONDC in first tranche

-
ALSO READ
Open network for e-commerce: Beneficial for sellers and consumers?
Govt optimistic of taking ONDC global: Senior DPIIT official
TMS Ep50: Bills in Parliament, ecommerce, market, hydrogen fuel
ONDC-based e-commerce applications likely in the next two years
PNB to clear cheques of Rs 10 lakh & above only after customer confirmation
-
Lending major Punjab National Bank (PNB) has acquired a 5.97 per cent stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in the first tranche.
ONDC is an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to promote open networks for all aspects of the exchange of goods and services over digital networks.
It was incorporated on December 30, 2021, with an early investment from the Quality Council of India (QCI) and Protean eGov Technologies.
ONDC is expected to digitise the entire value chain, standardise operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, derive efficiencies in logistics, and enhance value for consumers for almost all types of businesses.
"In the current platform-centric digital commerce model, buyers and sellers must use the same platform or application to do a business transaction," PNB said in a statement.
"With ONDC's network-centric model, buyers will be able to access all services currently provided by various sellers on different platforms, on a common network, thus making the network interoperable," it added.
In its earlier meeting, the board of PNB had approved investing in ONDC with an equity participation of 9.5 per cent.
"Accordingly, the bank has invested Rs 10 crore for acquiring a 5.97 per cent stake of ONDC in its first tranche, as per the directives of its board," the statement said.
--IANS
rv/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU