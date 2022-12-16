JUST IN
Business Standard

PNB Housing Fin opens 'Roshni' branches for affordable housing loans

PNB Housing Finance said it has opened 'Roshni' branches in various locations, including tier II and III cities, for deepening its customer base in the affordable housing segment

Topics
PNB Housing Finance Ltd | Affordable housing | Housing Finance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank

PNB Housing Finance on Friday said it has opened 'Roshni' branches in various locations, including tier II and III cities, for deepening its customer base in the affordable housing segment.

Through its affordable home loan scheme Roshni, the city-based lender has also renewed its commitment towards the government's Housing for All mission, it added.

Under this initiative, PNB Housing Finance will offer retail loans to individuals in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

The company's Roshni branches inaugurated in Chennai, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore/Ujjain, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Rajkot and Varanasi will cater to customers in this segment.

Borrowers can get loans for purchase of house property, self-construction, home extension/renovation, plot purchase plus construction, loan against property, among others, PNB Housing Finance said in a release.

Whether loan applicants are new to credit, self-employed without formal income or salaried from a low-income group with household income as low as Rs 10,000 to middle-income category, they all shall be considered, it added.

"With Roshni, we continue to augment our affordable housing portfolio. At PNB Housing Finance, we strive to stay closer to customers. Therefore, we are focused on building our presence across the country in tier 2 and 3 cities to address the growing needs of prospective homeowners," Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO of PNB Housing Finance, said.

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 18:14 IST

.