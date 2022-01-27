PNB Q3 net profit more than doubles to Rs 1,127 cr

-
-
Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit at Rs 1,126.78 crore for the third quarter ended December.
The state-owned bank had earned a net profit of Rs 506.03 crore in the year-ago period.
However, total income during October-December 2021 declined to Rs 22,026.02 crore as against Rs 23,298.53 crore in the year-ago period, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
