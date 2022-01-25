Realty firm Macrotech Developers Q3 profit up 24% at Rs 286 crore

Realty firm on Tuesday reported a 24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 286.38 crore for the quarter ended December on higher sales.

Its net profit stood at Rs 231.71 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 2,148.74 crore during the October-December quarter of this fiscal year as against Rs 1,599.77 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Mumbai-based Realty firm market its properties under the Lodha brand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)