'Polarised' and 'sell on rally' may define markets' character, say experts

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) now echoing some economists' predictions that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) will likely shrink in FY21 due to Covid-19-led disruption, Street sentiment is likely to see a stronger impact.

Shaktikanta Das, RBI governor, during Friday's announcements, however, did not quantify the expected GDP fall, which also suggests that it will be anything but a V-shaped recovery – possibly, a 'U' or an even more gradual uptick in growth. This, along with higher inflation expectations and uncertainty over the cure of ...