JUST IN
TV18 Broadcast Q2 profit down 95.5% to Rs 10.28 cr; revenue up 12.6%
L&T Tech Services' Q2 net profit grows 23% to Rs 282 cr; revenue up 24%
Polycab India's Q2 net profit jumps 37% at Rs 270 cr, revenue up by 10.83%
GMDC's Q2 net profit surges nearly four-fold to Rs 151 crore
PVR back in red, posts Rs 71-crore loss in Q2 amid Bollywood flop show
ACC logs surprise net loss of Rs 87.35 crore on high fuel, power costs
Bank of Maharashtra Q2 net doubles YoY to Rs 535 cr as NIM improves
PVR posts wider-than-expected Q2 loss at Rs 71 cr; revenue jumps 71% YoY
ACC reports net loss of Rs 87 cr for Sept qtr, revenue rises 6%
Reliance Industries Infrastructure records 11.4% drop in Q2 net profit
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Adani Defence and Aerospace to acquire Air Works for Rs 400 cr
Business Standard

Polycab India's Q2 net profit jumps 37% at Rs 270 cr, revenue up by 10.83%

Wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India (PIL) on Tuesday reported a 36.72 per cent growth in consolidated profit during the September quarter at Rs 270.45 crore

Topics
Polycab India | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Polycab, Polycab India
Polycab India

Wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India (PIL) on Tuesday reported a 36.72 per cent growth in consolidated profit during the September quarter at Rs 270.45 crore.

The company's profit stood at Rs 197.80 during the corresponding quarter of 2021-22, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew by 10.83 per cent to Rs 3,332.35 crore as against Rs 3,006.55 crore in the year-ago period.

"We continued with our strong business performance in the second quarter, posting the highest ever second quarter revenue in the history of the company. Combined with the stand-out performance of the first quarter, our top-line for the first half of the year grew by 25 per cent year-on-year. Margin expansion was supported by strong growth in exports and judicious price revisions," PIL Chairman and Managing Director Inder T Jaisinghani said.

Strong domestic economy with structural reforms focused on infrastructure development augurs well for most of PIL's product categories and the company remains committed to achieving Rs 200 billion sales by FY26, he added.

The company's shares on Tuesday closed at Rs 2,751.15 apiece, up 5 per cent on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Polycab India

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 18:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.