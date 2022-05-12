Poonawalla Fincorp's logs Q4 consolidated net profit of Rs 119 cr

-
ALSO READ
Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit up at Rs 96 crore in Q3
Poonawalla Fincorp AUM grows 17% to Rs 16,575 crore in FY22
Poonawalla Fincorp hits 52-week high; stock soars 44% in a month
Poonawalla Fincorp reinstates Abhay Bhutada as managing director
NBFC Q2 loan sanctions up 17% YoY, personal loans up 90%: Report
-
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (PFL) made a consolidated net profit of Rs 119 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022 (Q4Fy22) by improving its net interest margin and credit costs. It had made a consolidated loss of Rs 648 crore in Q4Fy21.
The non-banking finance company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 375 crore in Fy22 as against loss of Rs 559 crore in Fy21.
The company’s board recommended a dividend payment of 20 per cent for Fy22 subject to shareholder’s approval, according to filing with BSE. The share of PFL, erstwhile Magma Fincorp Ltd, closed 5.9 per cent lower at Rs 216.5 per share.
The Pune-based company’s net interest margins (NIM), on consolidated basis, improved to 9.5 per cent for Q4Fy22, 33 up basis points over NIM in Q4Fy21. The consolidated assets under management (AUM) expanded by 16.5 per cent Year on Year basis to Rs 16,579 crore at the end of March 2022. It disbursed loans worth Rs 3,336 crore in Q4Fy22, up from Rs 1,426 crore in Q4Fy21. The AUM of its housing finance subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance Ltd (PHFL) rose by 27.2 per cent to Rs 5,060 crore.
Its credit costs came down sharply to just Rs three crore in Q4Fy22 from Rs 1,053 crore in Q4Fy21. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.7 per cent in March 2022 from 3.7 per cent in March 2021. The net NPAs were down to 1.1 per cent from 1.2 per cent a year ago.
Abhay Bhutada, managing director of PFL, said the company’s housing finance subsidiary proposes to raise growth capital (of up to Rs 1,000 crore) in Fy23 for its network expansion and to support AUM growth. Its AUM is projected to grow to over Rs 10,000 crore by Fy25.
There will also be value unlocking in the housing finance subsidiary with Initial Public Offering in future, Bhutada said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU