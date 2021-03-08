JUST IN
Windy Lakeside Investment picks stake worth Rs 800 cr in Adani Ports
Post-pandemic reality: Ad rates go up by 10-15% for IPL's 14th edition

Digital and mobile-led products and services have strengthened their presence, with smartphone player Vivo returning as the title sponsor of the tournament

IPL 2021 | Advertisement spending

Viveat Susan Pinto 

Indian Premier League | Photo: @IPL
Indian Premier League | Photo: @IPL

April 9, and the excitement surrounding the T20 tournament is growing. Broadcaster Star Sports has raised ad rates for the IPL by 15-20 per cent this year, compared to last year.

In addition, Dream11, Unacademy, Cred, and Upstox are the official partners of the league. The last three were appointed in the past few months.

In addition, Dream11, Unacademy, Cred, and Upstox are the official partners of the league. The last three were appointed in the past few months.

A look at the past performance of the T20 tournament, sourced from the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India, gives an insight on the expected showing this year.

chart

chart

First Published: Mon, March 08 2021. 00:17 IST

