Prestige to double the size of commercial properties it plans to sell

Bengaluru-based is planning to build double the size of commercial properties it is planning to sell to global fund manager

Prestige has over 30 million square feet of offices and over five million sq ft of malls under various stages of development, said a source in the know.

These projects are in Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and so on.

plans to acquire about 20 million square feet of commercial space, including 16 million sq ft of ready and completely leased assets, reports said recently.

“They are selling the assets to reduce debt and generate liquidity, given the current environment. New growth will continue irrespective of the sell out,” said the source, adding that the company might tie up with PE funds for the future plans also.

A mail sent to Prestige did not elicit any response.

The same source earlier said is looking at lucrative exit opportunities in the future through real estate investment trusts besides steady income and capital appreciation from the assets.

Prestige had sold stakes in its malls to Singapore-based CapitaLand, which it later bought out for Rs 342 crore.

While the company also has 37 ongoing residential projects covering around 43.97 million sq ft (msft), there are 23 upcoming projects totalling 30.31 msft in several locations such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

In 2018, the company created a Rs 2,500-crore platform with HDFC Capital to build affordable housing projects.

In its past 25 years of existence, the company has completed about 90 projects in the residential portfolio. It has put launches on hold till August because of the interruptions led by Covid during the past few months.

The planned launch of Prestige Finsbury Park was done in January which has been well received.

The Bengaluru-based real estate firm had reported a 64 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 51.1 crore for the quarter ended March. Its net profit had stood at Rs 141.9 crore in the year-ago period. Analysts say the company is likely to post Q1FY21 losses on account of interest expense or depreciation.

“Being one of the oldest and largest developers in South India, they have many good land parcels which they can develop. The company has bright prospects,” said Ashok Kumar, managing director at Gennex Patners said.