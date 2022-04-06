RBL Bank's gross advances up 3% at Rs 61,929 cr in FY22

-
Private sector lender RBL Bank on Wednesday said its gross advances grew by 3 per cent to Rs 61,929 crore in the last fiscal.
The bank had recorded gross advances worth Rs 59,983 crore in FY21.
RBL Bank said the data is provisional, and it is being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The information is subject to approval by the audit committee of the board of directors, the board of directors and audit by the statutory auditors of the bank, it added.
Retail advances declined 8 per cent year-on-year but grew 1 per cent sequentially. Wholesale advances surged 19 per cent year-on-year and 6 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis for the three months ended March 31, 2022, RBL Bank said.
Total deposits during FY22 (provisional) rose by 8 per cent to Rs 79,005 crore, as against Rs 73,121 crore in FY21, the lender said.
The bank's CASA (current account savings account) deposits rose by 20 per cent to Rs 27,878 crore in FY22 from Rs 23,264 crore in FY21, it added.
The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 140 per cent as of March 31, 2022, against 154 per cent on March 31, 2021.
The stock of RBL Bank traded at Rs 138.35 apiece on BSE, 2.19 per cent down from its previous close.
