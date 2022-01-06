RBL Bank's gross advances rise 5% to Rs 59,941 crore by Dec-end

-
ALSO READ
RBL Bank sets up panel to hunt for managing director & CEO
RBL Bank posts Rs 459 cr June qtr loss due to one-time provisioning
ICRA places RBL Bank ratings under watch with developing implications
Capitol riots panel threatens contempt vote after Mark Meadows withdraws
Panel probing Jan 6 attack seeks interview with GOP Rep Jim Jordan
-
RBL Bank on Wednesday said its gross advances grew five per cent year-on-year to Rs 59,941 crore as of December 31, 2021.
The bank said it is a provisional figure for Q3FY22.
The private sector lender had gross advances amounting to Rs 57,092 crore by the corresponding period a year ago.
On a sequential basis, the gross advances jumped 3.5 per cent from Rs 57,939 crore at the end of September 30, 2021, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's retail advances were flat while wholesale advances grew eight per cent sequentially for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, it said without disclosing absolute figures.
The mix of retail to wholesale advances was about 53:47.
Shares of RBL Bank on Wednesday closed at Rs 132.70 apiece on the BSE, up 1.45 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU