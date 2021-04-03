Private lender Yes Bank targets startup sector, ties-up with GVFL

To broaden its services for the start-up sector, the lender has tied-up with GVFL Limited.

Accordingly, the two have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen Fintech-led innovation and support the growth of the Indian startup ecosystem.

"The MoU will enable the bank to offer various products, digital solutions, and many other facilities that will benefit the startups associated with GVFL Limited," said in a statement.

"The bank will offer its curated digital transaction product suite, including its flagship API-based offerings to the startups and FinTech "

Furthermore, the MoU would promote innovation and investments across India by leveraging the capabilities of GVFL and the Yes bank, the statement added.

--IANS

rv/khz/ash

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)