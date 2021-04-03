Individual loan business continues to improve in January-March: HDFC

-
ALSO READ
Data sharing, cybersecurity top concerns for banks, customers: Deloitte
3 PSU banks likely to be out of PCA framework by March: DFS Secretary
Pvt banks report healthy deposit accretions, sluggish advances growth in Q3
To avoid zombie lending, banks need fully empowered boards: Eco Survey
Under Modi regime, private banks outnumber PSBs on new rural branches
-
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Saturday said the company's individual loan business continued to exhibit improvement in the January-March quarter 2021 and loans worth Rs 7,503 crore were assigned to its banking subsidiary.
"The individual loan business continued to see strong improvements during the quarter ended Match 31, 2021.
"During the quarter, pursuant to the buyback option embedded in the home loan arrangement between the Corporation and HDFC Bank, the Corporation assigned loans to the bank amounting to Rs 7,503 crore," HDFC said in a regulatory filing.
In the year ago same quarter ended March 2020, such loan assigned to HDFC Bank stood at Rs 5,479 crore.
The individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months (April-March) amounted to Rs 18,980 crore (previous year Rs 24,127 crore), it said.
Besides, the Corporation's gross income from dividend for the March quarter was Rs 110 crore as against Rs 2 crore in the year-ago quarter. There was no sale of investments in subsidiary/associate companies during January-March, as also in the year ago period, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU