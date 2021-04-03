JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Covid-19 pandemic pushes Jubilant FoodWorks to diversify operations
Business Standard

Munjal family matriarch Santosh Munjal passes away at 92

Santosh Munjal, matriarch of the Munjal family -- the promoters of the Hero group, has passed away, according to the family.

Topics
Hero group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Santosh Munjal, HeroMotocorp, hero group
(Picture: HeroMotocorp)

Santosh Munjal, matriarch of the Munjal family -- the promoters of the Hero group, has passed away, according to the family.

Santosh Munjal (92), wife of late Brijmohan Lall Munjal, Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp, breathed her last on Friday, a family statement said.

She is survived by her sons, Suman Munjal (Executive Chairman of Rockman Industries Ltd), Pawan Munjal (Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of Hero MotoCorp) and Sunil Munjal (Chairman Hero Enterprise) and daughter Geeta Anand.

She also leaves behind grandchildren Rahul, Abhimanyu, Ujjwal, Akshay, Vidur, Vasudha, Supria, Annuvrat, Gaytri and Arjun and great grandchildren, the statement added.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, April 03 2021. 11:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.