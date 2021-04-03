Munjal family matriarch Santosh Munjal passes away at 92

-
ALSO READ
Spur Technologies sets up production unit at Hero Industrial Park
Pawan Munjal's Covid mantra: every crisis is an opportunity, don't waste it
Planning 10 products every year, focus is on premium: Hero MotoCorp CEO
Hero Electric targets 10-15% growth in 20-21, scouts for PE investors
Hero Electric ties up with eBikeGO to transform last mile deliveries
-
Santosh Munjal, matriarch of the Munjal family -- the promoters of the Hero group, has passed away, according to the family.
Santosh Munjal (92), wife of late Brijmohan Lall Munjal, Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp, breathed her last on Friday, a family statement said.
She is survived by her sons, Suman Munjal (Executive Chairman of Rockman Industries Ltd), Pawan Munjal (Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of Hero MotoCorp) and Sunil Munjal (Chairman Hero Enterprise) and daughter Geeta Anand.
She also leaves behind grandchildren Rahul, Abhimanyu, Ujjwal, Akshay, Vidur, Vasudha, Supria, Annuvrat, Gaytri and Arjun and great grandchildren, the statement added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU