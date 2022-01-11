Product management platform Zeda.io raises $1.2 mn in seed capital

-
ALSO READ
Bangalore-based startup HappyCredit raises Rs 5 cr in pre-seed round
SaaS startup Everstage raises $1.7 mn seed funding led by 3one4 Capital
Invest-tech platform dezrve. raises $7 million in seed funding round
B2B networking platform Anar raises $6.2 mn in seed funding round
ConnectedH raises $2.3mn in seed fund led by Kalaari Capital, Incubate Fund
-
Product management platform Zeda.io announced raising $1.2 million seed capital from BEENEXT, Binny Bansal-backed 021 Capital and existing investors Whiteboard Capital, FirstCheque.vc and Paradigm Shift Capital. The company will use the funds for product development and expanding its team across functions such as product, engineering, and business.
Zeda.io was founded by Prashant Mahajan and Vaibhav Devpura in January 2021 in Bengaluru and registered in Delaware, US. Despite the growing number of product manager roles across companies, there was no singular tool that helped them collaborate with different departments. Currently, product teams have to juggle between multiple tools to manage their products, making product management fragmented and inefficient. Zeda.io’s one-stop comprehensive product management suite is designed to simplify the processes by bringing together all things needed to define, manage and collaborate on products.
“Our mission is to make product management simpler and smarter, and improve the overall quality of products being built in the world. We aim to bridge the science and art of Product Management using community and machine learning. We will build machine learning models to assist Product Managers in their day-to-day job, like how Github AI Copilot helps engineers,” said Prashant Mahajan, co-founder, Zeda.io.
“Product Management is an integral part of businesses around the world today. Zeda.io has identified a massive opportunity to solve the problem being faced by thousands of businesses and PMs as a result of inefficient tools. Zeda.io’s innovative and highly scalable Product Management suite will define and shape the future of how PMs will build products,” said Hero Choudhary, managing partner at BEENEXT.
Zeda.io is live with about 300 users from 6 geographies on the platform in private beta mode, with 4,000 more on the waiting list.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU