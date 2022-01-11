Product management platform Zeda.io raises $1.2 mn in seed capital

Product management platform Zeda.io announced raising $1.2 million seed capital from BEENEXT, Binny Bansal-backed 021 Capital and existing investors Whiteboard Capital, FirstCheque.vc and Paradigm Shift Capital. The company will use the funds for product development and expanding its team across functions such as product, engineering, and business.

Zeda.io was founded by Prashant Mahajan and Vaibhav Devpura in January 2021 in Bengaluru and registered in Delaware, US. Despite the growing number of product manager roles across companies, there was no singular tool that helped them collaborate with different departments. Currently, product teams have to juggle between multiple tools to manage their products, making product management fragmented and inefficient. Zeda.io’s one-stop comprehensive product management suite is designed to simplify the processes by bringing together all things needed to define, manage and collaborate on products.

“Our mission is to make product management simpler and smarter, and improve the overall quality of products being built in the world. We aim to bridge the science and art of Product Management using community and machine learning. We will build machine learning models to assist Product Managers in their day-to-day job, like how Github AI Copilot helps engineers,” said Prashant Mahajan, co-founder, Zeda.io.

“Product Management is an integral part of businesses around the world today. Zeda.io has identified a massive opportunity to solve the problem being faced by thousands of businesses and PMs as a result of inefficient tools. Zeda.io’s innovative and highly scalable Product Management suite will define and shape the future of how PMs will build products,” said Hero Choudhary, managing partner at BEENEXT.

Zeda.io is live with about 300 users from 6 geographies on the platform in private beta mode, with 4,000 more on the waiting list.