JUST IN
Prodn halts at Parsa East, Kanta Basan coal block operated by Adani Group
Suzlon bags 180.6 MW energy project from Sembcorp's Green Infra Wind Energy
IndiGo's new CEO Elbers will focus on people and profitability: Experts
SoftBank plans $35 million bet on India's GoMechanic, says report
Will post highest ever domestic sales in 2022: Hyundai's Tarun Garg
Fintech platform GroMo raises $11mn in series A led by SIG Venture Capital
Micro-blogging site Koo clarifies it laid off 15 employees, not 40
Made in India iPhones to be 5-7% of Apple's global supply this year
Fintech start-up FinAGG raises $3mn in funding to expand business
B2B food processing start-up Suite42 raises $4.3 mn in seed funding
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Suzlon bags 180.6 MW energy project from Sembcorp's Green Infra Wind Energy
Business Standard

Prodn halts at Parsa East, Kanta Basan coal block operated by Adani Group

Coal production has stopped at Chhattisgarh's Parsa East & Kanta Basan block since last month, and it may "adversely impact" the output target from captive mines for this year, said official statement

Topics
Adani Group | Chattisgarh | Coal production

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coal, coal imports
Representative Image

Coal production has stopped at Parsa East & Kanta Basan block in Chhattisgarh since last month, and it may "adversely impact" the coal output target from captive mines for this year, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Parsa East and Kanta Basan, a 15 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) coal mine operated by Adani Group and owned by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RRVUNL) in Chhattisgarh, stopped producing dry fuel since mid-August due to continuous protests by residents of the nearby forest area, according to sources.

During the review of the coal blocks undertaken by additional secretary, coal, and nominated authority in the presence of project proponents, "it was noted with concern that Parsa East & Kanta Basan coal block production has stopped and Parsa coal block production has not started. Continued stoppage may adversely impact achievement of target this year."

The government has set the coal production target of 130 million tonnes from captive blocks during the current fiscal.

The coal ministry said in a statement that the production of dry fuel from captive and commercial blocks increased by 57.74 per cent to 43.93 MT in the April-August period of FY23 compared to 27.85 MT in the year-ago period.

Two mines that were put on sale last year under commercial auction have become operational and produced 2.36 million tonnes of coal in the April-August period.

At present, 37 captive and commercial mines are under production and it is likely that at least 11 more new mines will begin production during the year. This will significantly contribute to meet coal demand in the country.

The ministry appreciated the efforts of coal block owners in attaining such high growth and expressed hopes that the targeted production of 141.78 million tonnes from these coal blocks during FY23 will be achieved.

In a separate statement, the ministry said that the Centre has also reviewed the status of 20 non-operational captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand.

The coal ministry appreciated the improvement in overall status of non-operational coal blocks of the eastern state and the assistance provided by the state mining and forest department.

It was observed that about 3 to 4 coal blocks will get mine opening permission and coal production will start from four coal blocks during the current fiscal.

Production from captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand is likely to be about 37.3 MT in FY23 against 17.72 million tonnes in FY22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 16:07 IST

`
.