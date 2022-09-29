Productivity 'hyper focus' hurting employees, causing attrition: Report

A "hyper focus" on is hurting the well-being of Indian IT companies' and causing attrition, said a report on Thursday, revealing views over the uses of hybrid working.

As many as 47 per cent of and 58 per cent of their leaders said they feel burnt out at work, according to Microsoft’s global Work Trend Index Report 2022. As many as 93 per cent of Indian said they were productive at work. Only 9 per cent of managers believed that the hybrid work model can give them confidence that employees are productive.

Indian are nudging employees to return to office. have introduced higher variable pay and employee-engagement budgets as they cut down internet allowance. The report said 80 per cent of employees needed a better reason to attend office beside the company’s expectations. As many as 93 per cent of managers said getting employees back to the office was a cause of concern.

Employers are "hyper-focused" on productivity, but 66 per cent of employees think changing was the best way to improve their skills. As many as 90 per cent of employees said that they would switch jobs if they could benefit more from learning and development opportunities.

In a portion called "end paranoia", the report said it’s imperative that leaders create clarity about the company’s goals, "eliminate busywork that doesn’t support those goals and listen to their people".

More than 90 per cent of employees agreed that the promise of socialising with co-workers and rebuilding team bonds could motivate them to return to the office.

The annual report is based on an external study of 20,000 information workers, managers, and business decision-makers from 11 countries, drawing on an analysis of data from Microsoft 365 signals, LinkedIn labour trends, and Glint People Science insights. It recommended better leadership practices, re-skilling, and flexibility to meet the needs of a digitally connected, distributed workforce.

“Thriving employees are what will give organizations a competitive advantage in today’s ever-evolving economic environment,” said Bhaskar Basu, country head – Modern Work, Microsoft India.

“A new approach is needed to bridge this gap that recognizes work is no longer just a place, but an experience that needs to keep employees engaged and connected, no matter where they are working from,” he said.