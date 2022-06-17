Protest held in Sri Lankan capital against proposed wind project by Adani

-
A demonstration was held here in the Sri Lankan capital on Thursday against the proposed wind mill project to be undertaken by India's Adani group in the northeastern region of Mannar.
The protesters from the Gotagogama (President Gotabaya go home) gathered at the busy Bambalapitiya sector south of Colombo.
They held placards questioning the lack of transparency in the awarding of the project to the Adani Group while shouting slogans against the Indian business conglomerate.
The 500 MW wind mill project caused much storm after last week's parliamentary oversight committee proceedings.
The remarks made at the committee hearing and later action by MMC Ferdinando, the state power entity's chair to retract them forced his resignation.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa himself had to issue a counter to Ferdinando's comments on the project.
The Adani Group spokesperson issued a statement on Monday on the controversy, saying: "Our intent in investing in Sri Lanka is to address the needs of a valued neighbour. As a responsible corporate, we see this as a necessary part of the partnership that our two nations have always shared".
