Business Standard

PVR sees superplexes as next blockbuster concept in cinema business

A regular multiplex typically has 4-5 screens per property. Larger ones may go up to 7-8 screens at a single location

Topics
PVR Cinemas | Cinema | theatres

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

On Thursday, PVR Saket reopened after a plush makeover as a legacy property.
PVR's three existing superplexes are located at Delhi, Noida and Bengaluru with number of screens between 12 and 15

Multiplexes altered the cinema business in India, providing multiple screens under one roof for theatre-goers. Multiplex operators, such as PVR, are now taking the multi-screen experience to the next level with superplexes or properties that have at least 10 screens under one roof.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 21:24 IST

