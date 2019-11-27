PVR jumps on to OTT bandwagon, partners movie-streaming service Mubi

PVR, the country’s largest multiplex operator, on Wednesday said it had tied up with global movie streaming service Mubi, as part of a broader plan to partake of growth in the over-the-top (OTT) market, currently booming in India. The partnership will see subscribers of Mubi in India get a free ticket to watch a movie releasing at PVR cinemas every week.

This is the first time a film exhibitor and an OTT player are getting into an alliance, sector experts said. London-headquartered Mubi, popular in the US and Europe, is best known for its curated line-up of films in English ...