PVR net profit up 35% to Rs 47.67 crore in Q2 over strong revenue growth

-
ALSO READ
SPI Cinemas adds flair to PVR's Q1 script; revenue up 26% at Rs 880 cr
PVR Q4 net up 78% to Rs 47 cr on hit films, revenue up 43% to Rs 846 cr
PVR Home brings 'Screening Room' to watch, learn and talk films
An exciting festival of Japanese films will be unveiled across seven cities
Hathway, Den Network rally up to 20% on Jio GigaFiber launch buzz, PVR dips
-
Multiplex chain operator PVR posted a 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 47.67 crore for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year, beating estimates on the back of strong revenue growth.
The revenue from operations grew 37 per cent YoY to Rs 973.18, riding on good movie releases.
The profit before tax came in at Rs 73.49 crore, against Rs 55.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts, however, pointed out that apart from revenues the profit and earnings before interest and tax
(Ebit) numbers were not comparable on a YoY basis as the company adopted new accounting standards.
Anshul Agarwal of SBICap Securties said PVR had had a good quarter in terms of revenue growth.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU