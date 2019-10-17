JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

InterGlobe boardroom fight goes to Florida court, Bhatia challenges Gangwal
Business Standard

PVR net profit up 35% to Rs 47.67 crore in Q2 over strong revenue growth

The revenue from operations grew 37 per cent YoY to Rs 973.18, riding on good movie releases

Sohini Das 

PVR, Warburg Pincus, asset management
Representative Image

Multiplex chain operator PVR posted a 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 47.67 crore for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year, beating estimates on the back of strong revenue growth.

The revenue from operations grew 37 per cent YoY to Rs 973.18, riding on good movie releases.

The profit before tax came in at Rs 73.49 crore, against Rs 55.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts, however, pointed out that apart from revenues the profit and earnings before interest and tax

(Ebit) numbers were not comparable on a YoY basis as the company adopted new accounting standards.

Anshul Agarwal of SBICap Securties said PVR had had a good quarter in terms of revenue growth.

First Published: Thu, October 17 2019. 22:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU