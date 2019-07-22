Q1 results: Net profit of 113 firms up 10.8%, sales growth at 10-qtr low

The earnings season for the April-June 2019 quarter has started on a slow note for Corporate India, with early birds reporting a slowdown — both in top line and bottom line growth.

The combined net profit of 113 companies that have declared their results for the first quarter (Q1) of 2019-20 (FY20) so far was up 10.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY), down from 12.7-per cent YoY growth reported during the fourth quarter of 2018-19 and 13.5 per cent growth a year ago. Combined net sales (or net interest income in the case of lenders) were up 12.2 per cent, growing at the ...