Qualcomm Technologies, Reliance Jio jointly test 5G solutions for India

US-based Technologies and Jio Platforms on Tuesday announced they are working together to develop indigenous 5G solutions and network infrastructure for India.

They have achieved over 1 Gbps speed on the 5GNR solution and the 5G RAN Platform, the said after they tested the 5G solutions.

This denotes the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio. So far, only the US, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland, and Germany have been the ones to offer this speed to 5G customers.