JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Jet Airways may fly again in 4 - 6 months after new management takes over
Business Standard

Qualcomm Technologies, Reliance Jio jointly test 5G solutions for India

They have achieved over 1 Gbps speed on the Reliance Jio 5GNR solution and the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform

Topics
Reliance Jio | Qualcomm | 5G in India

BS Reporter 

Sterlite Technologies is working on a plan to design and manufacture 4G and 5G radios for the global market
So far, only the US, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland, and Germany have been the ones to offer this speed to 5G customers.

US-based Qualcomm Technologies and Jio Platforms on Tuesday announced they are working together to develop indigenous 5G solutions and network infrastructure for India.

They have achieved over 1 Gbps speed on the Reliance Jio 5GNR solution and the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform, the companies said after they tested the 5G solutions.

This denotes the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio. So far, only the US, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland, and Germany have been the ones to offer this speed to 5G customers.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 20 2020. 22:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.