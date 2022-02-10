R Gopalan to replace Venu Srinivasan as Sundaram-Clayton chairman in April

-
Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL), a leading auto component manufacturing and distribution group and the holding company of TVS Motor Company, announced the elevation of R Gopalan, Non-Executive Independent Director of the company, as Chairman of the Board effective April 2022.
The current chairman Venu Srinivasan will continue to be the Managing Director of the company post April, and will be designated as Chairman Emeritus. Gopalan has rich experience in the economic and financial administration of the country with long stints in the Ministry of Commerce and Finance, and the Manufacturing and Service Sectors.
“On behalf of the Board, I’m delighted to welcome R Gopalan as Chairman of Sundaram-Clayton effective April 01, 2022. Gopalan has held critical roles in key government bodies and boards. His long history of leadership coupled with vast experience will be helpful to chart a sustainable growth roadmap for SCL. I am confident he will provide invaluable guidance to the company going into the future,” Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, Sundaram-Clayton.
As an Officer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Gopalan has held various responsible positions, including Member of Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) under the control of the Prime Minister till April 2016. Before his retirement, he has served as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India till July 2012. He has handled matters related to Capital Markets, Infrastructure Finance, G-20, World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Asian Development Bank (ADB). He is also on the board of several other companies and brings a lot of advisory guidance to the board in its deliberation.
