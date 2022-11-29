JUST IN
BNP Paribas Arbitrage sells 1.8 mn shares of Wipro worth Rs 73 crore
Flipkart staff may get Rs 5,700 cr in stock buyback scheme in a few weeks
Suzuki Motor sees Indian PV market at 7-8 mn by 2030, Maruti aims 50% share
GIP plans to acquire Tower Vision India Pvt in a $400-million deal
Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
Britannia Industries enters into a JV with French cheese maker Bel SA
Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services reduce debt by Rs 411 crore
Airtel Business wins TPWODL mandate to power 2 lakh smart meters with IoTs
Have OTT players pay telecom firms usage charges, COAI writes to DoT
Jack Ma enjoys hot spring, ski resort in Japan as protests erupt in China
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Muted response to RCAP bid process as only 5 companies submit bid
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC can now act as registered fund management entity
Business Standard

Radhika, Prannoy Roy resign from NDTV promoter firm RRPR Holding's board

Adani group representatives Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Chengalvarayan appointed as directors of RRPR Holding with immediate effect

Topics
Adani Group | NDTV | Prannoy Roy

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

NDTV building
Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi Television Ltd. (NDTV) founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have resigned as directors from the board of promoter entity RRPR Holding, with effect from Tuesday, NDTV said in an announcement to the stock exchanges.

RRPR Holding board has also approved the appointment of Adani group representatives Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia, and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as directors with immediate effect. Adani Group-controlled Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. (VPCL) has gained control of NDTV's promoter entity.

RRPRH holds 29 per cent stake in NDTV. On Monday, RRPR Holding issued equity shares constituting 99.5 per cent of its equity share capital to VCPL, Adani Enterprises Ltd said in a separate filing to the stock exchanges. The transfer of shares will give the Adani group control over a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV.

Adani entities have also made an open offer to acquire 26 per cent share capital of NDTV and that will end on December 5. About 16 million shares are offered at Rs 294 apiece.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani group, in an interview with the Financial Times, recently said the NDTV purchase was a “responsibility” rather than a “business opportunity” for him, and invited NDTV owner-founder Prannoy Roy to remain its head.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 23:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.