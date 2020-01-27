Rahul Bhatia-owned IGE may back Rakesh Gangwal on exit norm relaxation

JUST IN
Business Standard

Arindam Majumder  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Bhatia-owned InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) is likely to vote in favour of the resolutions proposed by co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal, at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on IndiGo on January 29. Support from Bhatia, who owns around 38 per cent in the company, is crucial for the resolutions to pass because they require 75 per cent of shareholder support.

The resolutions seek to relax rules on the sale and purchase of shares by its main shareholders, making it easier for the promoters to raise or cut stake in the company. The Bhatia family and IGE together own 37.89 per ...

First Published: Mon, January 27 2020. 01:09 IST

