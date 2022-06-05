Rail orders critical for survival of JSW Steel's Italian biz: Company exec

-
ALSO READ
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
JSW Steel says group's combined output grows 28% to over 5 MT in Oct-Dec
Tata steel to grow organically, new acquisitions unlikely this decade: MD
JSW Steel reports 15% rise in crude steel production for the month of Jan
Ukraine's soccer team beats Italian club Empoli in friendly match
-
The fate of JSW Steel's businesses in Italy largely depends on contracts from Italian railway authorities, failing which it will look at other alternatives, a top official said.
JSW Steel has so far failed to revive the company it acquired in 2018, and rising raw material cost and geo-political issues, including the Russia-Ukraine crisis, has not helped matters either.
The losses have reduced. The loss is majorly attributed to rail orders that are not sustainable. We are striving for more rail orders. If those come, it's fine, otherwise some alternatives have to be thought of, JSW Steel Joint MD & Group CFO Seshagiri Rao told PTI.
Revenue of the Italian facility in Piombino improved to euro 309 million during 2021-22 from euro 249 million earlier, while the operating loss narrowed to euro 6.4 million in the fiscal under review from euro 22.6 million a year ago.
JSW Italy has in the past won rail orders to the tune of around 40,000 metric tonnes from two contracts by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (Rfi), which oversees Italian railway infrastructure.
According to reports, Invitalia is likely to take a stake in JSW Steel Italy, with the aim of supporting relaunch of the company.
Rao said overseas operations are still minuscule for the group and it will remain focused in the Indian market for steel production.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU