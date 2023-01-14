JUST IN
LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs posing serious tip over, entrapment risks
Voice automation startup Skit.ai lays off over 115 employees: Report
USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for manufacturing lapses in Halol plant
RailTel bags Rs 170.11 cr contract from Puducherry govt for Smart City
Google says India antitrust ruling to drive up costs for app developers
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
Private equity major Apax Partners offloads 2.14% in Shriram Finance
CoC approves 90-day extension for Reliance Capital resolution process
AI announces cancellation, rescheduling of flights during Republic Day week
ED alleges France's Pernod violated Delhi city rules to boost market share
You are here: Home » Companies » News
D-Mart's Dec quarter profit up 6.7% to Rs 589.64 crore, sales rise 25.5%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RattanIndia Enterprises acquires 100% shareholding in EV maker Revolt Motor

Revolt Motors is the highest selling electric bike in the country with its manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. It has expanded its footprint pan-India with 30 dealerships spread across India

Topics
Rattan India | Revolt Motors | acquisition

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Revolt Motors
Revolt Motors (Source: Twitter Handle)

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd on Saturday said it has completed the acquisition of Revolt Motors which is into manufacturing of electric vehicles.

Now Revolt Motors has become a 100 per cent subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, the company said in a statement.

"RattanIndia Enterprises Limited has completed acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding in the electric motorcycles market leader Revolt Motors," the statement said.

Revolt Motors is the highest selling electric bike in the country with its manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. The EV maker has expanded its footprint pan-India with 30 dealerships spread across the country.

Its flagship model RV400 has been witnessing a robust demand and is by far the most technologically advanced bike in the world, and RattanIndia Enterprises seeks to significantly scale up Revolt's growth and make it the largest EV two wheeler company in the country, RattanIndia Enterprises said.

Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. said, "The country needs environmentally sustainable mobility solutions and Revolt will surely be a leader in this transformation. Revolt bikes run on 3.24 kWh lithium ion batteries. With top speeds of 85 km/hr, the batteries with a single charge of 4 hours have a range of 150 km."

RattanIndia Enterprises did not disclose any financial details of the deal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rattan India

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 18:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.