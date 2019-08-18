Rattled by Jio, multiplexes refuse to screen films released on OTT as well

Leading multiplex companies have said they will not screen films whose rights have been sold for an earlier or simultaneous release on OTT (over the top) digital platforms.

This is a significant development as it could lead them to challenge Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, who recently announced that premium users of the commercially launched high-speed Jio Fiber (fibre to the home) would be able to see movies at home on the same day that they are released in the theatres. The first-day-first-show service on Reliance’s OTT platform, Jio TV, will be launched sometime ...