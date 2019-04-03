Raymond is entering the real estate business to monetise land bank in Thane

-
ALSO READ
Most buyers are unaware of basic Rera rules: Consumer organisation survey
30,000 realty projects, 25,000 agents under RERA Act: Hardeep Singh
Explained: Why GST still vexes India's real estate developers and buyers
Note ban brought down house prices, made them affordable for youth: PM Modi
Real estate firms pin hope on GST rate cut to end six years of struggle
-
India's Raymond Ltd is venturing into real estate business to monetise its land bank, the textile and branded apparel company said on Wednesday, at a time when the sector is reeling from rising debt and funding crunch.
Several project failures have made banks cautious on lending to developers, leading to a slump in a property market that relies heavily on borrowing for both homebuilding and buying.
However, a tax cut by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government should boost home sales, but by itself might not be enough to put cash-strapped developers on solid ground, industry executives have said.
Raymond's new real estate venture dubbed 'Raymond Realty' will build 3,000 two-bedroom housing units across 14 acres of land at Thane in Maharashtra, in the first phase of the project over five years.
The company will invest up to Rs 250 crore ($36.54 million) in the project until the 2020 financial year, majority of which has already been used up for planning and regulatory approvals, Raymond said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU