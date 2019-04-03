Flipkart India's most preferred workplace; Amazon, Oyo come next: LinkedIn

Walmart-owned is the most preferred in India, followed by and in the second and third places, respectively, according to a list compiled by professional

dominate the top 10 spots in LinkedIn's fourth edition of the '2019 Top Companies' list for

IT giant (TCS) made its debut at the seventh place, new entrants and and consumer services Swiggy and were ranked sixth and eighth, respectively.

Uber, another new entrant, took the fifth spot, while, was at the fourth rank and Oil and Energy conglomerate was at the 10th place.

Others on the list include consulting firm (BCG) at 13th, (14), (15), (16), Freshworks (17), (18), Ola (19), (20), (21), (22), (23), (24), and (25).

"This year, half the are new entrants on the list, including IT giants such as and that showcase the changing job and hiring landscape," said India

Charlie further said that "the presence of more Indian companies such as and Reliance Industries, among others emphasises the fact that these large firms are getting better at attracting millennials employees".

The report further noted that majority of companies on the list made maximum new hiring for engineering jobs followed by operations and business development.

The list analysed billions of data points generated by LinkedIn's over 610 million members around the world to come up with a blended score used to rank the winners in each geography.

ranked the companies based on four criteria -- interest in the company, engagement with employees, job demand and employee retention.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)