JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Jet operating fewer than 15 planes, doubts over eligibility to fly abroad
Business Standard

Tata Steel says it supports logic of joint venture with ThyssenKrupp

Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp had proposed to combine their steel operations Europe, which would form the region's second-biggest steelmaker.

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

India to hit steel capacity target ahead of time; infra bottlenecks persist
Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp had proposed to combine their steel operations Europe, which would form the region's second-biggest steelmaker.

 India's Tata Steel\said on Wednesday that it supports the logic behind a joint venture with ThyssenKrupp, days after the companies submitted proposals to the European Commission to get a nod to the proposed partnership.

"We continue to engage in a constructive dialogue with the European Commission and believe our proposals address their concerns, and still very much support the industrial logic of the joint venture," said a Tata Steel spokesman in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp had proposed to combine their steel operations Europe, which would form the region's second-biggest steelmaker. However, the deal has not been approved because of concerns about its impact on competition.

 

 
First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 14:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU