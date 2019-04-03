Tata Steel says it supports logic of joint venture with ThyssenKrupp

Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp had proposed to combine their steel operations Europe, which would form the region's second-biggest steelmaker.

India's Tata Steel\said on Wednesday that it supports the logic behind a joint venture with ThyssenKrupp, days after the submitted proposals to the to get a nod to the proposed partnership.

"We continue to engage in a constructive dialogue with the and believe our proposals address their concerns, and still very much support the industrial logic of the joint venture," said a in an emailed statement to

and had proposed to combine their Europe, which would form the region's second-biggest steelmaker. However, the deal has not been approved because of concerns about its impact on competition.