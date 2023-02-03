JUST IN
SBI says further financing to Adani projects to be evaluated on merit
RBI okays appointment of sitting YES Bank exec Rajan Pental as ED

Pental, who has been with YES Bank since November 2015, will continue to head retail banking; he is also non-executive director at YES Securities

Topics
YES Bank | RBI | Bank

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

YES Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Rajan Pental as an executive director of YES Bank for three years with effect from February 2, 2023 the lender informed exchanges.
.

Pental, who has been with YES Bank since November 2015, will continue to head retail banking. His portfolio includes branch banking – retail, affluent banking, retail assets and SME banking. He is also designated as a non-executive director of YES Securities, the bank said.

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 18:58 IST

