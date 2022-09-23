RBI's action unlikely to have material impact on financials: M&M Finance

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) action on the company barring it from outsourcing recovery agents will not materially impact their financials or their net stage 3 numbers but it will temporarily bring down the repossession of vehicles by about 3,000 – 4,000.

“The vehicles that are repossessed are mostly classified under Stage 3 and therefore, this temporary halt to repossession activity using the third-party agencies is not expected to have any material impact either on the financials or on Net Stage 3,” the company said in a statement.

In the normal course of its business, the company repossesses about 4,000 to 5,000 vehicles per month, using third-party agencies and its own employees. “The Company expects this number to go down temporarily by about 3,000 to 4,000 per month, as the company implements the RBI order with immediate effect”, said the company.

The company said RBI’s diktat would not impact its collection activities in the vehicle finance business as it has not outsourced this activity to any third-party agency. As of the June quarter, the count of contracts under Stage 3 was 135,000 and the company carried a sufficient provision of 58 per cent on these assets (inclusive of 100 per cent provision on contracts with age of 18+ months).

Days after a 22-year-old pregnant woman died in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh while trying to block agents from taking away her father’s tractor and was crushed under the vehicle for a loan taken from Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, RBI asked the company to immediately cease carrying out any recovery or repossession activity through outsourcing arrangements, till further orders.

Post the RBI’s diktat, Ramesh Iyer, vice chairman & managing director, said, "We have a detailed policy in place for compliance of third parties, with regard to repossession of vehicles. In light of the recent tragic incident, we have stopped third-party repossessions and will further examine whether and how third-party agents will be used in the future."

This is probably the first time the regulator has cracked down on lenders on recovery by coercive methods, which is typically a hallmark of outsourced recovery agents. In June, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had warned that the regulator will take stringent action against lenders for harsh methods used by recovery agents.

Last month, the RBI issued directions to the regulated entities asking them to ensure that borrowers do not receive phone calls before 8 am and after 7 pm.

“Regulated entities and their agents must not resort to intimidation or harassment of any kind, either verbal or physical, against any person in their debt collection efforts, including acts intended to humiliate publicly or intrude upon the privacy of the debtors’ family members, referees and friends, sending inappropriate messages either on mobile or through social media, making threatening and/ or anonymous calls,” the RBI had said.