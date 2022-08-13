JUST IN
ESAF Small Finance Bank Q1 profit jumps to Rs 106 cr amid fall in bad loans
RBI's digital-lending rules: Paytm's BNPL biz may need operational tweaks

Analysts have said that they will be watchful of the operational impact of the new norms, especially on customer convenience of the payment firm

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

BNPL
Currently, under Paytm Postpaid, loans are not directly disbursed to the customer's account

The ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) business of Paytm may need some operational tweaks to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) digital lending guidelines, even as the firm’s merchant and personal loans business is completely in sync with the new norms, analysts say.

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 00:02 IST

