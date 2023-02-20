JUST IN
Reserve Bank of India tightens norms for ARCs on income recognising fee
Domestic air passenger traffic nearly doubled in January, shows data
Free to negotiate for maximising asset value, RCap lenders tell NCLAT
Centre opposes Vedanta's $3-bn zinc asset sale over concerns of valuation
Vedanta-Foxconn selects Dholera SIR for 1st semiconductor facility in India
Kalpataru Power, its international arms bag orders worth Rs 3,185 crore
Adani Ports & SEZ repays Rs 1,500-crore SBI MF loan in comback strategy
Air India Delhi-bound NY flight diverted to London due to medical emergency
NHPC shareholders approve Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi's appointment as CMD
Tata Motors bags India's largest electric vehicle fleet order from Uber
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Domestic air passenger traffic nearly doubled in January, shows data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Reserve Bank of India tightens norms for ARCs on income recognising fee

They will have to reduce unrealised management fees where the net asset value of the Security Receipts has fallen below 50 per cent of the face value

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | RBI | ARCs

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

As a step to curb asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) from breaching income recognition norms, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said ARCs will deduct amounts from net-owned funds while calculating the Capital Adequacy Ratio.

They will have to deduct these amounts from the amount available for payment of dividend as well.

After implementing Indian Accounting standards, some ARCs have been recognising management fees even though the said fee had not been realised for more than 180 days, it said.

ARCs preparing financial statements as per Ind AS, will have to deduct Management fee recognised during the planning period that remains unrealised beyond 180 days from the date of expiry of the planning period, it added.

The Audit Committee of the Board (ACB) shall review the extent of unrealised management fee and satisfy itself on the recoverability of the same while finalising the financial statements. ARCs have to ensure that the management fee is computed strictly in accordance with extant regulations.

They will have to reduce unrealised management fees where the net asset value of the Security Receipts has fallen below 50 per cent of the face value.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 23:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.