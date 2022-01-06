CIL's capex for April-December rises 37% YoY to Rs 10,717 crore

-
ALSO READ
CIL asked Mahagenco to augment coal stock at thermal power plants
Chip shortage: What caused it and how will this impact you & industry?
Dues not a concern but we've to think of financial stability: CIL chairman
CIL ramps up production to improve coal supply to power stations
Produce more coal or no supply from CIL: Govt warns captive mine owners
-
State-owned CIL on Wednesday said it has incurred a capex of Rs 10,717 crore in the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal, registering a 37.4 per cent year-on-year growth.
The capex of Coal India Ltd (CIL) during April-December period of the last fiscal was at Rs 7,801 crore, according to a company statement.
CIL's capex spend during the referred period marks 86.3 per cent of the progressive target achievement.
The capex scale up comes at a time when the Centre has been exhorting the public sector entities to step up their annual capex, the company said.
The three major heads -- land acquisition, procurement of heavy earth moving machinery (HEMM) and joint ventures (primarily Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited and Talcher Fertilizers Ltd) -- at Rs 5,786 crore, accounted for 54 per cent of the total capex during April-December period.
Among other major heads, construction of coal handling plants, silos with Rs 1,344 crore and rail sidings and rail corridors at Rs 1,785 crore made up for 29 per cent of CIL's entire capex during the first nine months of the fiscal.
CIL is focusing on increasing its evacuation capacity through rail mode by an additional 330 million tonnes per annum by FY'24 through strengthening of its rail infrastructure.
The company in a bid to replace its aging machinery with technologically advanced high capacity HEMM fleet of different types and sizes has been fast tracking the process in recent times.
Primarily deployed in opencast mines, the major source of the company's coal production, these machines would help in removal of overburden and ramp up the coal output, the statement said.
"Our endeavour is to keep abreast of our capex targets. However, capex will be contingent on the demand for coal, sales realization, and production needs. The investments will be made accordingly," the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU