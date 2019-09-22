RCap's $13-bn debt at risk on default rating, revives India's credit scare

Ltd.’s downgrade to default grade at Care Ratings Ltd. places the debt of embattled tycoon Anil Ambani’s conglomerate at risk, reigniting India’s credit scare.

Mumbai-based Care cut Reliance Capital’s bonds by eight notches to D from BB, citing a delay in coupon payments on several of the lender’s non-convertible debentures, the rating company said in a Sept. 20 statement. That raises the default risk on the debt of the Reliance ADAG Group, which has ballooned to about 939 billion rupees ($13 billion) at four of its biggest units.

The downgrade “will precipitate a chain sequence of events that will gravely harm the interests of millions of retail and institutional investors having direct or indirect exposure to the securities of the company,” said Saturday in an exchange filing.

The default rating is set to exacerbate a yearlong credit crunch among India’s shadow lenders, which started with the collapse of IL&FS Group last year. Mumbai-based has been trying to sell off assets to raise funds while its shares tumbled more than 90 per cent over the past year amid the cash squeeze.

The delay in coupon payments was caused by a “technical glitch in bank servers,” Reliance Capital said in its statement, adding that the rating company did not give the lender the opportunity to provide comments on the downgrade. Payment went through on the next working day after the delay, the shadow lender said.